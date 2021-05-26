Oaks Women's Club awards college scholarships totaling $80,000

The Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship Committee recently awarded 16 young women from Sarasota County high schools $5,000 scholarships to assist them in their college journeys. “These outstanding women were selected based on their exceptional academic ability, financial need and leadership skills both within their schools and the community at large," Oaks Women’s Club scholarship chair Beth Gehring said. "The financial need this year was greater than ever, so it was vital that the global pandemic does not impede our mission.”