Redmi Note 10 Pro for China launched with Dimensity 1100

By Arvind Rana
droidholic.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleToday, Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in the Chinese market, and in typical Xiaomi fashion, the Chinese version offers impressive features for a super aggressive price tag. Apart from the name, the Chinese version is a completely different phone when compared to what we got globally. The price in China starts at 1,499 Yuan or $235, and at this price, this phone is offering the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G chipset, a 120Hz LCD protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, 67W fast charging, UFS 3.1 storage, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, and more. This once again shows the great value for money users in the company’s home market get compared to markets outside China.

