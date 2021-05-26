Redmi Note 10 Pro for China launched with Dimensity 1100

As the rest of the world is going ahead with traditional hybrids and battery electric vehicles, Nissan has been doing things a little differently with a system it calls e-Power. This is basically a typical EV but one that uses an onboard gasoline engine to charge the batteries when necessary. It's quite a clever system that we'd like to see appear on other models like the Nissan Rogue, but for now, we can't have it. Instead, the technology has now been granted to a Chinese-market model called the Sylphy, which is just another name for the car we know as the Nissan Sentra.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO