Redmi Note 10 Pro for China launched with Dimensity 1100
Today, Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in the Chinese market, and in typical Xiaomi fashion, the Chinese version offers impressive features for a super aggressive price tag. Apart from the name, the Chinese version is a completely different phone when compared to what we got globally. The price in China starts at 1,499 Yuan or $235, and at this price, this phone is offering the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G chipset, a 120Hz LCD protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, 67W fast charging, UFS 3.1 storage, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, and more. This once again shows the great value for money users in the company’s home market get compared to markets outside China.droidholic.com
