Buffalo Sabres’ Top Priorities in the Offseason

So, you’ve decided to tank. Welcome to the club, Kevyn. We’ve been expecting you. It’s really not fair that we have to talk about this again, so soon after the last Tank, not to mention the subsequent mini-Tank but we’ve all had a couple of weeks now to process what happened on Locker Clean Out Day and there’s no way around it. The disagreement over his surgical options is clearly a signal that Jack wants out and if that’s the case, you start rebuilding now. Don’t drag your feet. So if all this is inevitable, what lessons can we take from the last decade of tanking in the NHL?