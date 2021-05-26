Buffalo Sabres’ Top Priorities in the Offseason
The Buffalo Sabres finished 31st in the NHL this season, dead last behind every other team. While fans of this franchise are no strangers to that kind of performance, it was a disappointing season nonetheless, especially considering the expectations heading into the season after some big moves last summer. General manager Kevyn Adams has no time to waste thinking about what could have been, though, as he and the rest of the front office have a busy summer ahead of them. Here are some of the Sabres' top priorities heading this offseason.