Michigan agencies seek long-term solutions for the state’s 61K homeless residents

BAY CITY, MI - Residents in Bay County crews will be out and about for the rest of June working to fight off an invasive organism. Bay County crews will be conducting treatments to protect publicly owned ash trees throughout the county from the invasive emerald ash borer beetle from June 14 - 30. According to a press release from Bay County, the emerald ash borer is a threat because it lays its eggs on the bark of ash trees and the resulting hatchlings then bore into the tree bark. Once inside the bark layer of an ash tree, the emerald ash borer chews through the tree’s water and nutrient-conducting tissues essentially starving the tree, according to Bay County, and the tree then begins to lose its leafy canopy as it starts to die.