Michigan agencies seek long-term solutions for the state’s 61K homeless residents
More than 61,000 Michiganders experienced homelessness in 2019, according to a report released earlier this year by Ending Homelessness in Michigan. With a pandemic creating uncertainty for more individuals and families in 2020, some cities such as Kalamazoo, have partnered with area nonprofits and government agencies to create intervention programs, housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels. The programs help people get people off the streets in the short-term, but also aim to address underlying issues associated with homelessness, such as mental health and substance abuse.www.mlive.com