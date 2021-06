If you want to wear the same T-shirt for days on end without attracting flies, it better be made of merino wool. Merino is naturally antimicrobial, so it doesn’t stink (it also dries quicker than cotton and is more comfortable than your wool-sweater memories would have you think). In 2018, a small team at Huckberry refused to change out of Proof’s Merino Tee during a 72-hour trip to Iceland to underline the point. Proof then expanded its merino collection to include a henley and a polo and, fittingly, Huckberry took another no-change trip, this time to Tofino, British Columbia, where the team hiked, canoed and flew a Cessna.