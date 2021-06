Avant-garde musicians in Madrid, hippies experimenting with foreign instruments they didn’t know how to play, homemade cassettes crisscrossing the country by mail, post-industrial música cósmica on the shore of the Mediterranean. Taken together, these snapshots make the case that the experimental Spanish micro-scenes of the 1980s were just as vibrant as those in the rest of Europe, while operating at a disadvantage from their neighbors that cost them visibility in their own time. “In reality, the music wasn’t that different from what was being made in other European countries,” says Antton Iturbe, a Spanish music journalist. “Spain was a country that had just emerged from a dictatorship with a huge cultural deficit compared to its neighbors, with very little knowledge of musical history.”