Over recent years, an increasing number of people have become conscious of the devastating impact of the fashion industry on workers and the environment. However, making a sustainable fashion choice isn’t exactly cut and dried, and in some instances, it might be difficult to say with certainty that you made the “right” choice. For instance, have you made the “right” choice by thrifting if your newfound desire for second hand-clothing contributes to price increases, subsequently making it difficult for people who rely on thrifting as a primary source of getting clothes to afford them?