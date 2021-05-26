Tarpon have returned to area waters in abundance

Netted bait at the gulf pier. Massive amounts of threadfins there. First stop was bunces and fort desoto beaches. The water was real dirty and it was all quiet. Looked inside Egmont and didn't see anything there either. Found a lot of fish further south. Bean Point was loaded about a quarter mile out the channel and in a rarity, we had it to ourselves. Hooked one big boy and fought it for a bit until he threw the hook on a jump next to the boat. The guy I was with got seasick (no wind but big swell coming in from the gulf) so we moved to the skyway to try some chunking. Saw fish, but no takers as the tide was dying. Did get 3 gags though (20", 22", 28").