Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tarpon have returned to area waters in abundance

Herald Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarpon, tarpon, tarpon. Megalops atlanticus — more familiarly dubbed the "silver king" — has invaded our waters big time. They are being found in all size classes from the juveniles of fresh and brackish backwater creeks and canals on out through the larger rivers and bays to the beaches of the entire Suncoast.

www.heraldtribune.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Tarpon#Steroids#Sharks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Worldfraserburghherald.co.uk

Fraserburgh beaches have good quality bathing waters

Scotland currently has 85 designated bathing waters where SEPA monitors water quality during the season, which runs until September. Bathing waters at Fraserburgh Philorth and Rosehearty have received ‘excellent’ ratings, while Fraserburgh Tiger Hill has been rated ‘good’. All other monitored bathing waters in the North-east were rated either ‘good’...
Kidsjacksonvillemom.com

Staying Safe and Having Fun Around Water This Summer

Thanks to First Coast YMCA for reminding us of these important tips for staying safe and having fun around water this summer!. School’s out for the summer, which means families are gearing up to spend more time by the pool, at the beach, and on the river. Because Jacksonville offers more beachfront than any other city in Florida and features the longest stretch of the St. Johns River running through St. Johns and Duval counties, the First Coast YMCA wants to ensure both adults and children practice water safety this summer. Drownings can take place nearly anywhere, and it is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1 and 4.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Mayflies return to Manistee area

MANISTEE — Mayflies have returned for their brief appearance near local waterways. Each year, these aquatic insects emerge from the water to find a mate, lay eggs and then perish, according to Entomology Today. While each adult mayfly may only survive for a matter of hours, the ancient insects have been on Earth for over 100 million years.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Tarpon Thurs 6/17

Netted bait at the gulf pier. Massive amounts of threadfins there. First stop was bunces and fort desoto beaches. The water was real dirty and it was all quiet. Looked inside Egmont and didn't see anything there either. Found a lot of fish further south. Bean Point was loaded about a quarter mile out the channel and in a rarity, we had it to ourselves. Hooked one big boy and fought it for a bit until he threw the hook on a jump next to the boat. The guy I was with got seasick (no wind but big swell coming in from the gulf) so we moved to the skyway to try some chunking. Saw fish, but no takers as the tide was dying. Did get 3 gags though (20", 22", 28").
Ramsey County, MNpresspubs.com

Abundant area beaches offer relief from summer’s heat

If June has been any indication, the summer of 2021 will cause many in the area to seek swimming beaches as an alternative to air conditioning. When they do, they will find plenty of choices. Ramsey County currently has nine swimming beaches on the roster (fluctuating water levels can shutter...
Lifestylefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Lake Waramaug, Pachaug state park swim areas closed for water quality

Lake Waramaug, Gay City State Park and the Green Falls Pond swim area in Pachaug State Forest were all closed to swimmers Wednesday due to water quality, the state’s environmental protection agency said. Lake Waramaug State Park sits just over the border in Kent— the lake sits on the border...
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Bay Area water supply targeted by cybercriminals

Cybercriminals have targeted the Bay Area water supply. Similar to the Oldsmar water treatment attack in Florida, the threat actor used legitimate credentials to break into remote access tool TeamViewer. After logging in, they deleted programs that the plant used to treat drinking water. NBC News first reported Thursday that...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Yellowstone park aquatic invasive species boat inspection finds quagga mussels

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park officials found quagga mussels on a visitor’s boat during a routine aquatic invasive species inspection Thursday. The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park:. A Yellowstone National Park aquatic invasive species (AIS) boat inspector found quagga mussels on a visitor’s boat during...
Wildlifereefs.com

Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease in Dry Tortugas National Park

Sad news to report on corals today – Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease—an infectious, water-borne disease that impacts hard coral species and damages entire reefs—has been found on corals in Dry Tortugas National Park. Until now, Dry Tortugas National Park was the only remaining section of Florida’s Coral Reef without the disease. While doing a routine survey on May 29, the park’s Coral Response Team observed the telltale white lesions (see photos). The team immediately applied the most effective treatment available, an antibiotic paste, to the infected corals. As of now, the disease appears to be concentrated to just one area near the southeastern boundary of the park, approximately 2.5 miles east from Garden Key, where Fort Jefferson is located. The last survey on May 6 showed no evidence MORE.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Family boat Corahleen returns to water after restoration

PORTLAND — As the sailing vessel Corahleen, suspended by straps and cables slowly unwinding from spools above, inched toward the water, owner Rick Bishoprick crouched on a nearby dock to savor the moment. Bishoprick’s father and grandfather built the wooden boat and launched her in 1957. But since 1994, Corahleen...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

New Bedford Floating Water Park Returning This Summer

Ahhhh, 2019 in New Bedford. Few of us had ever uttered the words "social distancing," and no one had ever heard of COVID-19. That was the summer that Altitude H20 arrived off of East Beach at Clark's Cove. At the end of the summer, Altitude H20 promised that we'd see them back in 2020. Clearly, that didn't happen.
San Diego, CAPosted by
San Diego, California

Boil Water Notice Issued for Encanto Area

Encanto/Emerald Hills/Jamacha & Broadway Heights area. Customers in the impacted area are advised to boil their tap water for drinking or food preparation to avoid potential illness. The notice is due to an extended water outage that resulted from a water main pipeline being struck by a contractor near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 65th Street.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Liquid Layer Water Play Area Reopens in Future World at EPCOT

After it closed with the parks last March, one of the Liquid Layer Interactive Fountains has reopened at EPCOT, just in time for summer. All water play areas at Walt Disney World remained closed when the parts reopened last July. Located near Mission: SPACE, the splash pad provides kids (and...
Boats & Watercraftspaddling.com

Tarpon 120 Reviews

I bought the new updated Tarpon 120 in 2021. The new sit on top has a lower weight capacity than the older Tarpon 120. I weigh 245 lbs and a little water comes in the scuppers of the new Tarpon 120. That is not the case with the older Tarpon 120 where I ride dry even though boat boats have a mfg. weight limit of 350lbs. The cover on the back well is a joke and will easily fly off when the boat is in transport and we will be buying bungee to make it like the older Tarpon 120.. The dry box and magnetic cup holder are nice features. The new Tarpon is an inch wider than the old Tarpon, I was expecting a higher weight limit. Very comfortable seat, tracks well.
Twitterreviewjournal.com

Lake Mead boat launch area closed due to declining water levels

A Lake Mead boat launch area closed Friday due to declining water levels, the national recreation area confirmed after announcing the move Thursday on Twitter. Boulder Harbor will no longer be open to boaters because the channel that separates the launch area from the lake is only about 2 ½ feet deep, a level that the park service said is “unfit” to continue to provide safe lake access.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

'CrawMammas' thrive in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Sixteen Iowa women – two teams of eight canoeists went into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on June 3. They survived, thrived and have stories to tell. The BWCAW straddles the Minnesota-Canada border. It is a federally designated Wilderness area larger than the state of Rhode Island. Affectionately referred...
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Restrictions limit lawn watering in Mitchell, area communities

Those working toward a green lawn this summer in Mitchell may have to work a little harder to accomplish their goals for the time being. The city of Mitchell has imposed watering restrictions throughout the community in an effort to conserve water as dry conditions continue to be the norm in 2021. And while the restrictions may be an inconvenience to residents trying their best to maintain their greenery, community members are sticking to the program, said John Vermillion, with the city public works department.
Dickinson County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Abundance of ticks this summer

While the warmer months of 2021 so far appear to have ticks in abundance, mosquitoes and other biting insects have not been a major problem just yet. However, the summer is young, so these pests could still emerge — and it’s still worth taking precautions to ward off what’s already out there.
Florence, SCSCNow

Water outage coming Monday in an Alligator Road area

FLORENCE, S.C. – In order to complete utility work associated with the Alligator Road highway widening project, the city of Florence notes that a water outage will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The interruption is necessary to relocate existing piping within the right-of-way of the new...