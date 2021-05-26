Tarpon have returned to area waters in abundance

Sad news to report on corals today – Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease—an infectious, water-borne disease that impacts hard coral species and damages entire reefs—has been found on corals in Dry Tortugas National Park. Until now, Dry Tortugas National Park was the only remaining section of Florida’s Coral Reef without the disease. While doing a routine survey on May 29, the park’s Coral Response Team observed the telltale white lesions (see photos). The team immediately applied the most effective treatment available, an antibiotic paste, to the infected corals. As of now, the disease appears to be concentrated to just one area near the southeastern boundary of the park, approximately 2.5 miles east from Garden Key, where Fort Jefferson is located. The last survey on May 6 showed no evidence MORE.