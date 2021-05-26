Cancel
Eric Church earns his 10th Country Airplay No. 1 with ‘Hell Of A View’

Cover picture for the articleEric Church earned his tenth No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Hell of a View.” The song is from the country star’s Soul, part of his three-part Heart & Soul release, from which the first single was “Stick That In Your Country Song.”. Church wrote “Hell of a View”...

