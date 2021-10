Music distributer UnitedMasters has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to offer musicians the option to be paid in cryptocurrency. What Happened: In a Tuesday announcement, UnitedMasters said artists using their platform will give independent artists the ability to be paid in crypto through Coinbase’s new payroll product. If artists choose to receive their payout in cryptocurrencies, they can then utilize Coinbase’s financial resources to spend, earn, trade or borrow.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO