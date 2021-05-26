Cancel
St. Vincent Recalls Classic Seventies Music Shows With 'Down' Performance on 'Fallon'

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe performance retained the Seventies aesthetic that’s defined Daddy’s Home, with St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band delivering the song on what could’ve easily been a set for a classic show like The Old Grey Whistle Test. Over the song’s serpentine lead riff and amid the ethereal vocals of her back-up singers, St. Vincent crooned, “Hear an excuse why you think you can be cruel/Mama always told me/‘You got to turn the other cheek’/But even she would agree, you’re an exception to that rule.”

