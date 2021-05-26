Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Seminole to close mass vaccination sites for COVID-19

By Martin E. Comas, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXSuz_0aBxFeQo00
Seminole County Vaccine Point of Dispensing Site at the Oviedo Mall, on Monday, December 28, 2020, when the center opened for residents 65 and older. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Seminole health officials announced Tuesday that on June 19 the county will close its mass vaccination sites at the Oviedo Mall and at the North Branch Library in Sanford as more than half of the county’s residents have become inoculated for the COVID-19 virus.

However, the county will continue offering vaccines at the county’s Health Department and through its mobile vaccine unit, which travels to community centers, places of worship and special events, throughout Seminole.

“What we’re finding in Seminole is that the positivity rate, the number of new cases and the hospitalizations have started to decrease,” said Alan Harris, Seminole’s emergency management director. “They’ve decreased for about a month. So, what that tells me is that things are getting better.”

When Seminole opened the vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall on Dec. 28 during one of the peaks of the pandemic, it became the first county in the state to offer mass vaccinations for seniors. And for weeks afterward, the site was fully booked for appointments as hundreds of seniors streamed in and rolled up their sleeves for shots in their arms.

But in recent weeks, the number of appointments for all adults has dropped dramatically, officials said. As of this week, 51.6% of Seminole residents have been vaccinated, health officials said.

Saturday will be the last day that the public will be able to set up an appointment for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either the Oviedo Mall or the library branch in Sanford. But Seminole will continue vaccinating walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccines at either site through June 19.

After that, a person would have to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at another vaccination facility.

Seminole and other local governments set up vaccination sites last December as it began receiving thousands of vaccines. But over time, private businesses — such as pharmacies and doctor’s offices — have started offering vaccines, much like flu shots.

“As a government, we were never supposed to be in the vaccine business,” Harris said. “And today, you can get a vaccine pretty much anywhere.”

Seminole leased the space inside the old Sears store at the Oviedo mall at a cost of about $11,500 a month, according to an agreement with the property owner.

At the time, Seminole needed a facility with plenty of room, sufficient parking and an easy walk for seniors. And the mall met that need.

The North Branch Library site in downtown Sanford began offering vaccines in early May.

“It’s been a long, hard ride,” Commissioner Jay Zembower said at Tuesday’s board meeting, as he recalled last year’s surges of infection rates and uncertainty about the vaccine.

Harris agreed.

“We’re very proud of the initiatives that we have done with the vaccination rollout,” he said.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
893
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Health
Seminole County, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Oviedo, FL
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Oviedo, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Flu Vaccination#Vaccination Rates#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shots#County Officials#Orlando Sentinel Seminole#Health Department#Sears#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Seminole Residents#Vaccination Sites#Mass Vaccinations#Health Officials#Infection Rates#Community Centers#Oviedo Mall#Pharmacies#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida weekly COVID report: 11,454 new cases, 280 resident deaths

The state Department of Health reported 11,454 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 2,300,786. With 280 more fatalities, 37,265 Florida residents are now dead. The state last week announced its COVID-19 reports would be released weekly on Friday. It relies on actual dates for both deaths and new cases. The Sentinel is choosing to calculate ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF police officers searching for bear on main campus

There’s a bear loose UCF’s main campus. Officials said the bear was last spotted near the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center Friday morning, according to the campus police Twitter account @UCFPolice. They said they’re keeping an eye out but wanted to make sure everyone stayed safe. Campus police officials want anyone who sees the bear, to back up slowly into a safe, indoor place. They also ...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Orlando, FLusf.edu

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Closing

This is the last week to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The appointment portal is available through Friday, when the center will stop giving vaccinations to make room for conferences and other events at the facility. Medical staff will provide first doses of...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

The City of Orlando Will Open Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday

The city of Orlando will open up an online portal for people to apply for rental assistance. The portal opens Tuesday morning at 8am. The city has $8.6 million dollars in federal funds available to help cover rent for people who’ve suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify,...
Orange County, FLocfl.net

Despite History, Tuskegee Descendants Advocate for COVID-19 Vaccine

At a recent COVID-19 Town Hall meeting hosted by AdventHealth, Mayor Demings told the story of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and praised the descendants whose male relatives were mistreated as part of that study. In an effort to dispel vaccination myths and encourage people to get inoculated, the Mayor noted how descendants of these men, who he had recently met with, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Orange County moves puppy mill discussion to public arena for feedback

According to the US Humane Society’s website, a puppy mill is “an inhumane high-volume dog-breeding facility that churns out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized. The majority of puppies sold in pet stores and online are from puppy mills.”
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and over 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. Airport officials began to note a shortage of workers in recent months as restaurants, stores and theme-park outlets began to reopen. The airport has more than ...