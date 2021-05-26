Seminole to close mass vaccination sites for COVID-19

Seminole health officials announced Tuesday that on June 19 the county will close its mass vaccination sites at the Oviedo Mall and at the North Branch Library in Sanford as more than half of the county’s residents have become inoculated for the COVID-19 virus.

However, the county will continue offering vaccines at the county’s Health Department and through its mobile vaccine unit, which travels to community centers, places of worship and special events, throughout Seminole.

“What we’re finding in Seminole is that the positivity rate, the number of new cases and the hospitalizations have started to decrease,” said Alan Harris, Seminole’s emergency management director. “They’ve decreased for about a month. So, what that tells me is that things are getting better.”

When Seminole opened the vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall on Dec. 28 during one of the peaks of the pandemic, it became the first county in the state to offer mass vaccinations for seniors. And for weeks afterward, the site was fully booked for appointments as hundreds of seniors streamed in and rolled up their sleeves for shots in their arms.

But in recent weeks, the number of appointments for all adults has dropped dramatically, officials said. As of this week, 51.6% of Seminole residents have been vaccinated, health officials said.

Saturday will be the last day that the public will be able to set up an appointment for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either the Oviedo Mall or the library branch in Sanford. But Seminole will continue vaccinating walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccines at either site through June 19.

After that, a person would have to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at another vaccination facility.

Seminole and other local governments set up vaccination sites last December as it began receiving thousands of vaccines. But over time, private businesses — such as pharmacies and doctor’s offices — have started offering vaccines, much like flu shots.

“As a government, we were never supposed to be in the vaccine business,” Harris said. “And today, you can get a vaccine pretty much anywhere.”

Seminole leased the space inside the old Sears store at the Oviedo mall at a cost of about $11,500 a month, according to an agreement with the property owner.

At the time, Seminole needed a facility with plenty of room, sufficient parking and an easy walk for seniors. And the mall met that need.

The North Branch Library site in downtown Sanford began offering vaccines in early May.

“It’s been a long, hard ride,” Commissioner Jay Zembower said at Tuesday’s board meeting, as he recalled last year’s surges of infection rates and uncertainty about the vaccine.

Harris agreed.

“We’re very proud of the initiatives that we have done with the vaccination rollout,” he said.

