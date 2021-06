The Columbus Blue Jackets have been unable to retain their stars in recent years, with names such as Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene all leaving in free agency. The next big name on that list is Seth Jones, who will enter the final season of his six-year, $32.4 million contract in 2021-22 with unrestricted free agency right around the corner. Even though the Blue Jackets would obviously love to sign the Norris contender to a long-term contract to keep him in Columbus, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported on Hockey Night In Canada that the 26-year-old will not sign an extension with the team at this point.