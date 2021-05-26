‘Give Two Craps’: Sixers Veteran Lashes Out on Ben Simmons

The final week of the regular season is nearing completion and that means that for many of these rookies their first year will officially come to an end on Sunday. Guys like Anthony Edwards, Saddiq Bey, Isaac Okoro and Cole Anthony will be watching from home after this week as other rookies potentially get a chance at helping their teams in the playoffs. Some rookies like LaMelo Ball and Immanuel Quickley will be rotation regulars when the postseason rolls around, while other first-year players may see their minutes decreased in the playoffs. We'll just have to wait and see how much of an impact these guys can make in their first postseason appearance.