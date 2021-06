Barcelona are extremely keen on bringing Valencia captain Jose Gaya this summer, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. Blaugrana are in dire need of a new left-back. Jordi Alba has been Barcelona’s first-choice left-back ever since he was signed from Valencia in 2012. However, the Spanish international is on the wrong side of 30 and is not getting any younger. Junior Firpo, on the other hand, has failed to establish himself at Barcelona with the Catalans ready to sell him at the right price.