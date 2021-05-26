Cancel
Great Stat Shows Barry Sanders' Consistent Dominance With Lions

By Max DeMara
Heavy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions had one of the NFL’s best workhorses in Barry Sanders, and many folks know how statistically dominant Sanders was through the years. Even though that’s the case, there are still facts that captivate about Sanders all these years later. Specifically, how consistent he was while playing running back with the Lions for years. A new stat has been unearthed which shows just how great Sanders was at getting the job done.

