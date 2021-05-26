Cancel
Bears Hint at Possible Position Switch for All-Pro Defender

By Beth Mishler-Elmore
Heavy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai isn’t planning on moving All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to cornerback — unless it’s absolutely necessary, that is. The new Bears DC spoke to the media recently and had some pretty interesting things to say about the cornerback position in particular. After letting All-Pro Kyle Fuller walk this offseason due to salary cap constraints, the Bears have added veteran Desmond Trufant to presumably replace him. With Jaylon Johnson and Trufant the team’s likely starters at corner, Duke Shelley, Artie Burns, Teez Tabor and Kindle Vildor will provide depth behind them.

