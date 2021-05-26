Bears Hint at Possible Position Switch for All-Pro Defender

Okwara is preparing to play outside linebacker, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Accounting for 10 of the Lions' 24 sacks in 2020, Okwara was one of the lone Lions players to be statistically productive in Matt Patricia's ineffective defensive scheme. However, since Detroit's team total ranked 26th in the league, new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is shaking things up. While Okwara will continue to rush the passer in a traditional defensive end role on passing downs, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Okwara will have added responsibilities in pass coverage in Detroit's base defense. This could mean less pass-rushing snaps for him overall, but an improved defensive scheme could help the 25-year-old make up for it.