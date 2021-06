Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has confessed he hopes to see Lionel Messi stay at the club because otherwise his side would have serious problems in front of goal. Messi bagged his 30th goal of the La Liga season in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo - a loss which has eliminated Barcelona from the title race - and it may have been his final appearance at Camp Nou if he decides against renewing his contract.