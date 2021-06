Decorate your home office with a classic writing gadget when you build the LEGO Typewriter nostalgic set. This realistic model of an old-fashioned typewriter boasts incredible details. In fact, it actually moves and sounds like a real typewriter. The center typebar rises each time you press a letter key and links to the carriage that moves as you type. You can also feed real paper into the platen roller. What’s more, this nostalgic set is a replica of the typewriter used by the LEGO Group’s founder, Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Also, the 1950s mint green color and keys with printed characters add an authentic mid-century touch. Finally, this set for adults features 2,079 pieces, so it’s an ideal way to spend an afternoon of creation on your own. In the end, you’ll have a real conversation piece to add to your work-from-home setup.