2. Bundesliga Update - The Promotion Fight on the Season’s Final Day

He has achieved the impossible! Robert Lewandowski has scored his 41 goals in the 2020/21 season and thus beats Gerd Müller's all-time scoring record in the Bundesliga from 1971/72. On the last matchday, the Bayern superstar scored with the last kick of the game against Augsburg in the 90th minute to make the record his own for the most Bundesliga goals in a season. The whole world of football takes a deep bow before Lewandowski. Simply legendary! In this infographics video powered by FDOR, you can see the record seasons of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller in comparison.