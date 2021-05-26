Forgotten Buckeyes: Evan Spencer made play after play to help take down Alabama

The good people at CBS Sports have recently released an article ranking every quarterback who was the number one overall pick in their respective class. There are a shockingly low number of only eight quarterbacks in the NFL that were former number one overall selections, and only one on this list ever even enrolled at a Big Ten school. Safe to say @JoeyB is back ?? pic.twitter.com/3glYX4JKIq — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2021 Few consider Joe Burrow a former Buckeye, but the fact remains that the former Mr. Football for Ohio spent three seasons at Ohio State before losing the starting quarterback competition to Dwayne Haskins and deciding to transfer to LSU. They connected for 20 TDs during @LSUfootball’s championship season. Can’t wait for @JoeyB x @Real10jayy__ with the @Bengals.? pic.twitter.com/j4H6WMJ0Nw — NFL (@NFL) June 9, 2021 The CBS list goes as follows: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Baker Mayfield,…