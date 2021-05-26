Cancel
Soccer

Conte a step away from leaving Inter Milan; furious with players sale plan

By Carlos Volcano
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte is a step away from leaving Inter Milan, it has been sensationally revealed today. Gazzetta dello Sport says Conte will soon be leaving Inter Milan. It could happen in the next 48 hours - barely a fortnight since leading the club to a first Scudetto in ten years.

Romelu Lukaku
Achraf Hakimi
Antonio Conte
Lautaro Martínez
