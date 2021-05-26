Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Steelers are hoping for some early season offensive success that proves contagious

By Shannon White
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many members of the BTSC community of a certain age can attest, there was a TV series in the 80's called the A-Team. The show was about a falsely accused Army Special Forces unit on the run who did good deeds as they searched for a way to prove their innocence. The leader of the unit was John 'Hannibal' Smith, who loved to light up a stogie and utter his signature phrase after every successful mission; "I love it when a plan comes together."

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Btsc#The A Team#Army Special Forces#Afc North#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Grading the Steelers current depth at each position group on offense

The 2021 NFL offseason is beginning to wind down. Once the Steelers complete mandatory minicamp this week, they will have just over a month off before training camp begins, hopefully at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. While the Steelers could continue to make roster moves during the next several weeks of downtime, there is just as much chance they will enter training camp with the same 90 men as they finished minicamp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could Najee Harris be a bust behind Steelers offensive line?

The Steelers had one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in 2020. Could Najee Harris waste a promising career behind bad blocking?. For those of you who have been reading my work for some time now, you are already aware that I was not a big fan of the Najee Harris pick in the first round this year. This is hardly an indictment against the player, but the position.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Running backs

All eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs at training camp this year. The Steelers run game fell flat in 2020 and the team has made some significant changes in an attempt to bring balance to the offense. Here is what to expect from the Steelers backs at training camp.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Latest on Deshaun Watson settlement talks

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, said back in May that his clients would not agree to a settlement with Watson. Shortly thereafter, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said that Buzbee had indeed approached him about a settlement, but that settlement is not an option unless “the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times.”
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Likely Results of Steelers' Season

We hear and read many predictions for NFL teams during this time of the year and it will pick up even more the closer we get to the start of the season. So here is one to chew on with my take. I don't pick individual games usually. I find that I am more accurate at the end of the season when I group games and predict how we will fare in the grouping. So the first group:
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Are the Steelers more generous with their offense or defense?

The Steelers are a small-market team, but they do pay their players well. But which side of the ball does the franchise get a bigger bang for their buck? Join BTSC’s Matt Peverell for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.
NFLSteelers Depot

Let’s Remember Some Steelers: LB Stevenson Sylvester

As we have done for several years to bide our time during the offseason, we’re looking back on Pittsburgh Steelers you may have forgotten… or not remembered at all in the first place. Our “blast from the past” series, with a new, dumb name, highlighting players who have long hung up their cleats.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers OC Matt Canada will keep some familiarity for Ben Roethlisberger in 2021

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has expressed his dislike in play-action and pre-snap motion in the past. Here’s why Matt Canada is here to help. Though he wasn’t the offensive coordinator last season, Matt Canada’s fingerprints could be seen in the Steelers offense early in the 2020 season. Through the first five games of the year, Pittsburgh was averaging over 31 points per contest and rushing for upwards of 136 yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Far too early to bury rivalry with Steelers

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Kevin Mack #34 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL Football game September 20, 1987 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Mack played for the Browns from 1985-93. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) The Steelers had...
NFLchatsports.com

The 2021 Steelers can prove change isn’t always a bad thing

Change, it is an inevitable part of life. And not just life, but also teams in the National Football League. Since the beginning of free agency, NFL rosters have become a yearly turnstile for players coming and going via free agency. Some fans struggle with roster turnover, but, as stated before, change is inevitable.
NFLSteelers Depot

Chase Claypool Is More Valuable To The Steelers’ Offense Than Meets The Eye

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool should see an increased role in 2021, and for good reason. While he’s not the dynamic route runner that Diontae Johnson is, or the chain-moving machine out of the slot that JuJu Smith-Schuster is, Claypool is arguably the most valuable receiver the Steelers have on the roster, thanks to his ability to draw coverage due to his deep threat ability and red-zone capabilities.
NFLallfans.co

Is depth at offensive guard a concern for the Steelers?

It seems that all eyes of Steelers Nation are on the offensive line for the 2021 NFL season. There are a lot of question marks with new starters, changes in position, and uncertainty as to who will be the center come Week 1. With all the talk about if the...
NFLallfans.co

Steelers OTs biggest X-Factor for the upcoming season

There are plenty of questions with the 2021 version of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team got quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back but the losses on both sides of the football were significant. According to Bleacher Report, the biggest X-Factor for the Steelers this season will be sorting out the starting offensive...
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers’ Offense 23rd In Pre-Snap Motion Last Season

If the theme of Matt Canada’s offense will be pre-snap motion, and there’s a good chance it is, it’ll be a big departure from where the Pittsburgh Steelers were at a year ago. In PFF’s evaluation of every single offense, they included this nugget of information about what the Steelers’ offense did — or didn’t — do last season.