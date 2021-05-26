The Steelers are hoping for some early season offensive success that proves contagious
As many members of the BTSC community of a certain age can attest, there was a TV series in the 80's called the A-Team. The show was about a falsely accused Army Special Forces unit on the run who did good deeds as they searched for a way to prove their innocence. The leader of the unit was John 'Hannibal' Smith, who loved to light up a stogie and utter his signature phrase after every successful mission; "I love it when a plan comes together."www.behindthesteelcurtain.com