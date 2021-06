Officials at Manchester United have what is described as a “growing belief” that a deal to sign Jadon Sancho will finally be agreed this summer. The Red Devils have been chasing England winger Sancho for some time. They first registered their interest in the winger back in October 2018, in the days of Jose Mourinho. That interest reached fever pitch in summer 2020. However, Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to sell for a penny less than their €120m (£106) valuation scuppered United’s plans.