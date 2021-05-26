Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Truth About The Mysterious 'Wow! Signal'

By Richard Milner
grunge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for extraterrestrial life remains a driving desire for humanity — fueled by our own fictions, promising technologies, and perhaps the wish to pass along the self-awareness baton to another species (and get off the hook for ruining our planet). Of course, as "Ancient Aliens" mascot Giorgio A. Tsoukalos would say (you know, the meme guy), maybe we already were visited by aliens in the distant past, and these celestial progenitors mucked around with our DNA before scampering off.

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Seth Shostak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Mascot#Alien Life#Alien Civilization#Alien Intelligence#Klingons#Seti Faq#The Seti Institute#Ohio State University#Astronomy Magazine#The European Space Agency#Discover Magazine#St Petersburg College#Department Of Defense#Dod#Proxima Centauri#Big Ear Radio Observatory#Truth#Aliens#Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Youtube
Related
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

The Truth About the Black Knight Satellite Conspiracy Theory

Take a good look at the photograph above. NASA captured this image of a mysterious black object orbiting the Earth in 1998, during the first Space Shuttle mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency refers to the strange entity as item STS088-724-66 in its catalogue of space...
WildlifeScience Focus

The scary truth about Velociraptors

On screen, it’s portrayed as a smirking, stealthy pack hunter with a brain as sharp as its claws, but the Velociraptor we all know and fear is rather different to the animal that bobbed about the Late Cretaceous some 70 million years ago. Its appearance in Jurassic Park and the film’s sequels means the Velociraptor is, at once, one of the best known yet little understood dinosaurs that ever lived.
Indialewishowes.com

The Truth about Karma, Identity, & Purpose

What if I asked you, “Define who you are in just one sentence.”. In today’s chaotic world, it’s difficult to have a full understanding of who you are. There are so many voices telling you who you need to be — and among the chaos, it’s difficult to listen to your inner voice.
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

New space mission to explore Venus

A new space mission aims to unveil some of the mysteries of Venus including whether or not it was once habitable. British scientists will play a leading role in the mission, called EnVision, to study the geology and atmosphere of our neighbouring planet and help determine why Earth became the only known planet that can sustain life.
AstronomyNewswise

Astronomers Probe Layer-Cake Structure of Brown Dwarf’s Atmosphere

Newswise — Jupiter may be the bully planet of our solar system because it’s the most massive planet. But it’s actually a runt compared to many of the giant planets found around other stars. These alien worlds, called super-Jupiters, weigh up to 13 times Jupiter’s mass. Astronomers have analyzed the...
Astronomylatestnewspost.com

Thousands of mysterious radio signals blast through the universe daily

Every day, thousands of mysterious radio signals flash across the universe, astronomers have found. First discovered in 2007, these fast radio bursts (FRBs) are extremely bright flashes of radio waves that last just milliseconds and seem to occur across the universe. We still don’t know what causes them, but ideas include neutron stars with particularly strong magnetic fields, known as magnetars, or perhaps binary stars interacting in unusual ways.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Atmosphere!” — An Exciting but Weird Exoplanet Discovered

“With its larger size and atmosphere,” exoplanetologist Diana Dragomir told The Daily Galaxy, “TOI-1231b promises to give us a glimpse into the rate of atmospheric evaporation caused by its M dwarf star, which we then hope to extrapolate from in order to learn more about atmospheric escape for terrestrial M dwarf planets, too.”
Astronomycantorsparadise.com

Kepler’s Mysterium Cosmographicum

“We ought not to ask why the human mind troubles to fathom the secrets of the universe. The diversity of the phenomena of nature is so great, and the treasures hidden in the skies so rich, precisely in order that the human mind shall never be lacking in fresh nourishment.”
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

Liquid Water on a Free Floating Planet’s Moon?

As we learn more about how planetary systems form, it’s becoming accepted that a large number of planets are being ejected from young systems because of their interactions with more massive worlds. I always referred to these as ‘rogue planets’ in previous articles on the subject, but a new paper from Patricio Javier Ávila (University of Concepción, Chile) and colleagues makes it clear that the term Free Floating Planet (FFP) is now widespread. A new acronym for us to master!
Astronomyastrobites.org

Are Planets Formed in Sticky Environments?

This guest post was written by Tony Rodriguez, a first-year graduate student in the Astronomy Department at Caltech. His research currently spans from studying outbursting young stars to finding stellar-mass black holes with microlensing. Outside of research, he enjoys music and songwriting, and finding breaks to go on runs around Pasadena and the LA area.
Astronomyava360.com

The Roman Space Telescope's Wide Field Instrument

In order to know how the universe will end, we must know what has happened to it so far. This is just one mystery NASA's forthcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope mission will tackle as it explores the distant cosmos. The spacecraft's giant camera, the Wide Field Instrument (WFI), will be fundamental to this exploration.
AstronomyEos

“Earth Cousins” Are New Targets for Planetary Materials Research

Are the processes that generate planetary habitability in our solar system common or rare elsewhere? Answering this fundamental question poses an enormous challenge. For example, observing Earth-analogue exoplanets—that is, Earth-sized planets orbiting within the habitable zone of their host stars—is difficult today and will remain so even with the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and large-aperture ground-based telescopes. In coming years, it will be much easier to gather data on—and to test hypotheses about the processes that generate and sustain habitability using—“Earth cousins.” These small-radius exoplanets lack solar system analogues but are more accessible to observation because they are slightly bigger or slightly hotter than Earth.
AstronomySand Hills Express

Astronomers discover “weird” exoplanet that could have water clouds

Astronomers have spotted a planet 90 light years away from Earth with a surprising atmosphere — and the possibility of clouds containing water. TOI-1231 b is an exoplanet, meaning it is located outside of our solar system. It was discovered by a team of scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of New Mexico, who will publish their findings in an upcoming issue of The Astronomical Journal.
Astronomymicrosoftnewskids.com

What is the Milky Way?

The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, one of hundreds of billions in the observable universe. It's also our home. Like other galaxies, the Milky Way is an isolated collection of stars and other material bound together by their common gravity. In addition to the 100 billion to 400 billion stars in our galaxy, a similar number of planets likely exist in the Milky Way — some of them part of solar systems and some floating freely. Between the stars sit innumerable nebulas, which are clouds of gas and dust. The vast majority of the interstellar gas is hydrogen and helium.
Astronomylosalamosreporter.com

LANL: Boundary Of Heliosphere Mapped For The First Time

A diagram of our heliosphere. For the first time, scientists have mapped the heliopause, which is the boundary between the heliosphere (brown) and interstellar space (dark blue). Credit: NASA/IBEX/Adler Planetarium. LANL NEWS. For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of...