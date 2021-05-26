The Truth About The Mysterious 'Wow! Signal'
The search for extraterrestrial life remains a driving desire for humanity — fueled by our own fictions, promising technologies, and perhaps the wish to pass along the self-awareness baton to another species (and get off the hook for ruining our planet). Of course, as "Ancient Aliens" mascot Giorgio A. Tsoukalos would say (you know, the meme guy), maybe we already were visited by aliens in the distant past, and these celestial progenitors mucked around with our DNA before scampering off.www.grunge.com