This game-changing hack makes a heavy earrings more comfortable: ‘The difference is really noticeable’

Wishbeads is the brand that helps you reach your goals. Okay, I’ll back up: Alexa Fischer, a confidence coach, actress, and speaker, created Wishbeads to help inspire women to write down their intentions, and then live them every day until they reach the goal. Wishbeads are bracelets and necklaces made of beautiful natural stones. The secret — and wish — is in the clasp: each Wishbead bracelet or necklace comes with small slips of paper to write down your wishes and intentions. Write down your wish, pop it into the clasp, then wear the bracelets and/or necklaces regularly to remind yourself of your ultimate wish, therefore leading you to take action every. single. day.