This game-changing hack makes a heavy earrings more comfortable: ‘The difference is really noticeable’

It was today, June 2nd, back in 1999, that the series finale of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, “What You Leave Behind,” premiered. The final two-part episode wrapped up not only the entire series, but a nine-episode story arc called “The Final Chapter,” which brought a dramatic conclusion to the Federation’s war with the Dominion. In this episode, the Federation-Klingon-Romulan alliance leads a final attack on Cardassia Prime, which is being defended by the Dominion-Breen-Cardassian force. At the same time, a small group led by the newly-promoted Commander Kira Nerys, Legate Damar, and Garak, seeks to destabilize the Cardassian capital from the inside. Ultimately, the Federation Alliance prevails, leading to the signing of the Treaty of Bajor and the end of the Dominion War. The story is not yet over, however, as Captain Benjamin Sisko’s job as the Emissary continues, and he finds himself in the Celestial Temple with the other Prophets, where he is told his work is just beginning.