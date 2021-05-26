Cancel
BigID Partners with Databricks to Automate Data Discovery and Intelligence for Analytics and AI

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigID discovers, classifies, and catalogs data within Databricks Lakehouse Platform. BigID, the leading data intelligence and management platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, announced their partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by bringing transformative data discovery and context for analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, BigID and Databricks enable organizations to unleash the value of their enterprise data in the cloud. BigID enables customers to find and identify their sensitive and critical data in Delta Lake on Databricks and take action on it for security, privacy, and governance.

aithority.com
