BigID Partners with Databricks to Automate Data Discovery and Intelligence for Analytics and AI

There are numerous reasons why a data scientist would be interested in a SAS or Microsoft professional certification. First, it is a great way to pick up a new skill or even improve an existing skill. Certifications can help with professional and career development. And now, you can even take certification exams from the comfort of your own home. I’ve had the opportunity to earn several SAS and Microsoft certifications, so in today’s article, I want to share my thoughts around each one to help you decide which is right for you!