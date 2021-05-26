Cancel
Julius Randle Wins Kia NBA 'Most Improved Player' Award

By Ryan Bayley
uncrazed.com
 17 days ago

After receiving 98 first place votes and a total of 493 points, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle became the latest player to receive the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award. Julius averaged a total of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6 assists per game across 71 games, playing an...

www.uncrazed.com
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Checking in on NBA's 2021 lottery standings, projected draft order

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially over, but the draft order for July 29 has not yet been set. A handful of factors, including the play-in results, random tiebreakers and – of course – the lottery results themselves will ultimately determine what the 60 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft look like. But with the 72-game season in the books, there’s plenty we do know.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAWMAZ

Atlanta Hawks face New York Knicks in playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks played a fantastic regular season. After starting 14-20, the team fired head coach Lloyd Pierce. Assistant Nate McMillan took over in interim and led the Hawks to a 27-11 record to finish the regular season. The Hawks secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are locked into playing the New York Knicks, who secured the four seed and home court advantage in the first round after beating the Boston Celtics, Sunday.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday. Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK — Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will open the NBA playoffs at home. Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics youngsters fall in final game of regular season, lose to Knicks 96-92

Boston’s reserves played well with seven players out. The extremely shorthanded Celtics almost made a 15-point comeback, but lost to the Knicks in a surprising nail-biter, 96-92. The two-headed beast of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett led New York over Boston’s bench unit. Randle scored 19 points and Barrett scored...
NBAPosting and Toasting

Knicks 118, Hornets 109: “Randle moving that rock”

Hot off the heels of Sabrina Ionescu drilling a game winner to help celebrate the open of the WNBA’s 25th season, the New York faithful laid down some of the most vociferous MVP chants of the NBA season for Julius Randle. How utterly astounding has this turnaround been? The Knicks notched their 40th win of the season and when Julius keeps that sphere revolving, we’re in store for the lightning strikes that have been emblematic of an actual MVP candidate. Not just some regular ass best player on the team. Time and time again Julius is the best player on the floor.
NBADeadspin

Julius Randle won’t win MVP, but proved he’s ballot worthy, again, today

Lamar Odom in Zach Randolph’s body did it again, y’all. Julius Randle was incredible once more in the New York Knicks’ 118-109 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, getting 33 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in the victory, bullying his way to his sixth triple-double of the season — all while wearing Kobe’s shoes. The 30-point triple-double was the Knicks’ first of its kind since 2012 when Carmelo Anthony did it playing for the last Knick team people cared about.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...