MACOMB — Students at Western Illinois University will have the opportunity to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools starting in Fall 2021. The College of Education and Human Services and the Office of Study Abroad and Outreach are working to give students the opportunity to complete their student teaching at three tribal schools in Wisconsin. Elementary and secondary education students at WIU may apply for this opportunity, with scholarships available to cover room and board expenses, paid for by the WIU Foundation.