Twitch and Oculus Founders Back Juice Labs to Solve GPU Scarcity With Software

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuice Labs, a startup building a drop-in software solution to boost GPU availability and utilization for graphics and computing workloads, is announcing that it has raised $1.75M in seed funding. Founded in 2020, the company is led by CEO Steve Golik and CTO Dean Beeler. Golik was an early executive...

aithority.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lin
Person
Austin Mcchord
Person
Brendan Iribe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Virtual Machines#Cto Dean Beeler#Getfeedback#Turnitin#Facebook Oculus#Asw#Vmware#Api#Outsiders Fund#Krafton Ventures#Datto#Gpu Cycles#Cpu Computing#Vr Direct Mode#Technologies#Gpus#Fuel Innovation#Operating Systems#Multiple Client Machines
