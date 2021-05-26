Kalamazoo Yard Features Chairs That Always Change Display

We're celebrating Summer by finding the best food trucks in Southwest Michigan. All we need is your vote. Summer officially begins on June 20th. However, in my opinion the unofficial start of summertime in Southwest Michigan is when I'm grabbing a bite to eat at a food truck for lunch on a sunny day when the temp is at least 80. With temps in the 90's, I'd say we are there. Things seem to be slowly getting back to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic. Nothing says getting back to normal and summertime like food trucks. Vote now for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan for 2021. For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry. Voting will run from Friday, June 11th through Thursday, June 24th, 2021. We will announce the results Friday morning, June 25th.