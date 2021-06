What is the best color setting for a TV? Whether you've asked this question before, or it's never crossed your mind, color balance is a key part of one's enjoyment of a television. Not only can it ensure your personal comfort by making sure things aren't too far on one spectrum or another, but the correct color balance can also ensure you're watching exactly what the show or movie creators had in mind. Starting with iOS14.5, tvOS offers a color balance option. All you need is your iPhone. TV color balance has never been easier!