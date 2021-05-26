3G Launches Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite
Pacejet Transportation Planning now available for shippers with NetSuite ERP. 3G, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) and multi-carrier shipping solutions, announced the launch of Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite, making the solution available to midmarket shippers leveraging the NetSuite cloud-based ERP. Pacejet Transportation Planning is an order fulfillment solution catered to NetSuite users, leveraging 3G’s advanced transportation optimization engine to evaluate consolidation opportunities and select the most efficient and cost-effective combination of transportation modes and carriers.aithority.com