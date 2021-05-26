Cancel
3G Launches Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacejet Transportation Planning now available for shippers with NetSuite ERP. 3G, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) and multi-carrier shipping solutions, announced the launch of Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite, making the solution available to midmarket shippers leveraging the NetSuite cloud-based ERP. Pacejet Transportation Planning is an order fulfillment solution catered to NetSuite users, leveraging 3G’s advanced transportation optimization engine to evaluate consolidation opportunities and select the most efficient and cost-effective combination of transportation modes and carriers.

aithority.com
