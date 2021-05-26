Cancel
New: Zack Lovatt Flex for After Effects is Now Available

toolfarm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Lovatt Flex is a tool for creating dynamically realigning layouts for your layers in After Effects. Flex is a tool for creating dynamically realigning layers in different layouts. Flex Line Rigs are all about working with single rows or columns, whereas Flex Grid Rigs are for more complicated scenarios...

www.toolfarm.com
Electronicsaithority.com

Sennheiser Announces New EW-D Digital Wireless Microphone System Now Available at B&H

B&H is very excited to announce that Sennheiser’s new Evolution Wireless Digital microphone systems are now available at our SuperStore and on our website. Based on the equidistant grid technology from the company’s top-tier 6000 and 9000 wireless systems, the EW-Ds provide up to 90 channels of wireless audio with ultralow latency and professional-quality digital sound that anybody, even first-time wireless users, can set up quickly and easily.
Video GamesTech Dirt

Money City: Our New Game To Explore The Future Of Money Is Now Available To Everyone

As folks may know, over the past few years, the Copia Institute (the think tank arm of Techdirt) has been building out a series of games -- both of the tabletop variety and for events (both in person and virtual). It began with an election simulation we helped to design with some political consultants (which got a lot of attention for bizarre reasons) and has included a number of other projects, including making a boxed version of a CIA training game, a scenario planning game that was used to inspire science fiction writers to write about the future of work, an election disinformation simulation game, to a fun game to explore a variety of future timelines by looking backwards from the future, and a game workshop to explore the future of AI (the results of which are about to be used in a new X-Prize competition).
Video GamesTouchArcade

Unique Narrative Adventure ‘Unmaze’ Launches June 21st, New Trailer and Pre-Order Available Now

Back in March French publisher ARTE, in collaboration with Upian and Hiver Prod, announced a super unique looking new game called Unmaze. The story recounts the classic tale of Theseus and the Minotaur in Greek Mythology and has you playing as Ariadne who must try to guide both Theseus and Asterion out of the Labyrinth to safety. That in itself is a pretty cool premise, but Unmaze looks to do something really unique by utilizing your mobile device’s hardware. You see, Ariadne can only help one person at a time, and so any time she’s spending helping Theseus is time she’s not able to help Asterion and he just gets into more and more danger. The same is true of Theseus whenever she’s focused on helping Asterion.
Shoppingbeastsofwar.com

New Spectre Operations Starter Set Now Available!

Spectre Miniatures has now released a new Starter Set for those wanting to dive into Spectre Operations! If you're eager to try out some Modern Warfare on the tabletop then this is worth a look. Starter Set // Spectre Miniatures. This Starter Set comes with all the bits and bobs...
Scienceeso.org

The Messenger 183 is Now Available

The latest edition of ESO's quarterly journal, The Messenger, is now available online. In this Issue 183 our readers will find a summary of ESO’s Strategy for the 2020s, learn about the prospects for future exoplanet imaging based on high-precision astrometric studies with VLT/SPHERE, as well as explore the low-surface brightness regime of galaxies thanks to the VST Early-type GAlaxy Survey (VEGAS).
Internetinstaproofs.com

New Feature: Four Sizes of Digital Downloads Now Available

At 2800px on the longest edge, Medium downloads are sure to be just right for anyone wanting to print photos up to about 11x14”. This option is available for free and paid full-gallery downloads, as well as individual image downloads (and actually, individual image downloads are available in any size).
Video Gamesvgr.com

A New Exclusive Revenant Skin is Now Available in Apex Legends

Apex Legends veterans will no doubt be familiar with the game’s long-term partnership with Prime Gaming. Every month, Respawn releases an exclusive skin, only available for Prime Gaming subscribers. The latest of these, and the second to arrive in Season 9, is a new Revenant skin; Sakura Steel. Apex Legends’...
Technologythedigitalhacker.com

Google lens-like live text Feature now available in Apple, two years after Google launched it

According to Apple, Live text works on intelligence in which the user can take action whenever he/she sees a photo. For example, if something significant is written on the whiteboard and you want to copy that whole written thing on your phone and for doing that you don’t have time to sit and write. You can easily copy the entire text by simply pointing the camera towards the written text and it’s done.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Adobe Adds Native M1 Mac Support for Even More Creative Cloud Apps

Adobe's June update for Creative Cloud is packed with a bunch of new features, but more importantly, a handful of apps now run a lot faster and smoother than before. Illustrator, InDesign and Lightroom Classic Now Run Natively on M1 Macs. Some apps from Adobe's multimedia software suite Creative Cloud—namely...
Softwareopensource.com

Install and remove software packages on FreeDOS

On Linux, you may have used a package manager to install or remove packages. For example, the default package manager on Debian Linux is the deb command, and the default package manager on Fedora Linux is the dnf command. But did you know that FreeDOS has a package manager, too?
Combat SportsEVE Community

Mobile Observatories – Available Now!

The Mobile Observatory deployable is now live, granting pilots a long-awaited weapon for defence against cloaking-based incursions into lowsec and nullsec regions. This new deployable works by periodically pinging system wide, with a chance to decloak cloaked ships which may then be combat scanned and destroyed. The Mobile Observatory, once...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Make Your Linux Desktop Look Beautiful With Dynamic Wallpaper

Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If...
Electronicstoolfarm.com

New at Toolfarm: IK Multimedia SampleTron 2 is Now Available + Special Intro Pricing

IK Multimedia SampleTron 2 is a rebirth of analog tape-based sampling. SampleTron combines the powerful sound engine of IK’s award-winning SampleTank 4 with their industry-leading tape modeling technology to recreate the distinctive, ultra-vibey sounds of tape-based samplers from the ‘60s and ‘70s along with quirky early digital sample players and vocoders.
Computersrekkerd.org

Save up to 25% on Caelum Audio’s creative audio effect plugins

Plugin Boutique has welcomed Caelum Audio with an introductory sale on its fun, accessible and effective audio tools, offering a 25% discount for a few days only. The offer includes the Tape Pro multi-effect tape audio plugin, Smoov transparent sounding program-dependent compressor and Schlap characterful, colorful and aggressive sounding compressor, and the recently released Beef, a multi-effect audio plugin with the sole purpose to make your tracks sound beefy.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

After Effects & Performance. Part 18: Multi-Frame Rendering is here

The most fitting end possible for this series on “After Effects and Performance” is an interview with Sean Jenkin, who heads up the “Performance” team for After Effects, at Adobe’s HQ in Seattle. Sean, a Senior Engineering Manager for Adobe, sat down for a comprehensive interview about all things “performance”, and it was so comprehensive I had to split it across two articles. (this is part 2!)
Computersgodotengine.org

OS Test Demo

This demo showcases various OS-specific features in Godot. It can be used to test Godot while porting it to a new platform or to check for regressions. In a nutshell, this demo shows how you can get information from the operating system, or interact with the operating system. Language: GDScript...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

StayAwake 0.1.0

Stay-Awake is well-known among Python users as a lightweight package that can keep the system awake without affecting the workflow. StayAwake is a Windows tool inspired by the script that fulfills the same function, namely to keep the system awake when you are away. The program triggers when the mouse...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Express Zip File Compression 8.14

Express Zip File Compression is a very useful compression and archiving tool that enables you to create, extract and manage zipped files and folders. With Express Zip you can easily create zip files of your important documents, images, music and more to help save disk space, or to quickly email or burn to a CD.
Video Gameslinuxtoday.com

GameMode GNOME Shell Extension Finally Supports the GNOME 40 Desktop

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) If you're an avid Linux gamer like me, you should know that the GameMode GNOME Shell extension has just been updated to work on the GNOME 40 desktop environment series. When installed, the GameMode GNOME Shell extension adds an icon on the system tray area of GNOME's top menu bar to show you when the GameMode daemon is active or not. Of course, for it to work, your distribution needs to ship with Feral Interactive's GameMode daemon.