AiThority Interview with Fernando Lucini, Global Data Science & ML Engineering Lead at Accenture Applied Intelligence
Hi, please tell us about your role and the team/technology you handle at Accenture?. As the Global Data Science & Machine Learning Engineering Lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, I’m focused on helping clients scale AI, and creating solutions to meet our clients’ growing demand for data-led business outcomes. Our efforts go beyond Applied Intelligence practitioners and Accenture technologists, as we believe everyone at Accenture is responsible for bringing industrialized AI to life for clients.aithority.com