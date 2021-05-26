AvMed Expands Partnership With Certilytics, Inc.

Strengthened Collaboration for European Retail Clients Will Drive an All-in-One Small Footprint Point of Sale (POS) With Pin Pad, Providing Secure Seamless Payments. Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, announces it has strengthened its relationship with long-term partner Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market leader in retail store technology. The next stage of the retail powerhouses’ partnership will see them bring to market the Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk with payments processed via the Worldline LANE/3000 Terminal, allowing retailers to reimagine their store design and increase throughput capacity. In line with the needs of both retailers and shoppers for a low-contact checkout, particularly in the convenience, speciality, small format grocery and hospitality sectors, the Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk presents a versatile small footprint kiosk. This option of using convertible POS technology gives the retailer the flexibility to immediately react on customer flow, while always providing an easy to use, secure and seamless shopping experience for customers.