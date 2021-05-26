Cancel
AvMed Expands Partnership With Certilytics, Inc.

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership to Provide Employer Groups With Comprehensive Reporting to Drive Member Outreach and Provider Engagement Strategies. AvMed, one of Florida’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans, and Certilytics, Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company founded in 2014, are expanding their partnership to provide employer groups with comprehensive, AI-powered reporting to help improve employee wellness and manage costs.

aithority.com
