The stable release of Android 11 was released back in September last year. Even though Android 11 was not a massive departure from Android 10 or even Android 9, for that matter, which made it easier for Google to stick to a timely and quicker release. However, Android 12 is not the same story. This version of the OS is perhaps one of the most significant overhauls that Android has seen, and the newest version is perhaps the most different from the rest of the apps that we have experienced so far. It is not a surprise that Google has decided to push it even further, but we are getting close to the final release as the stable Android 12 has gone live on the AOSP.

