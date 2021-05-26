Cancel
Apple iPhone 12 mini Firmware iOS 14.6 (18F72)

softpedia.com
 29 days ago

Apple iPhone 12 mini Firmware iOS 14.6 (18F72) - Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask. AirTag and Find My. - Support for AirTag to keep track of and find...

drivers.softpedia.com
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

Amazing Smart Home Announcement at WWDC for iOS 15 Apple Envisions Unlock Front door with their iPhone

Nowadays, security is the most important thing for every type of user. Talking about apple, it takes a different approach with its smart home strategy and it is also presented for multiple main platforms such as macOS, iOS. It is also built with the hardware and then other control of the software in iPhone. Then that year, the WWDC event explains Apple’s smart home strategy which gives the most protection for their homes.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

iOS 15: Apple replaces passwords with biometrics on iPhone | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

The new authentication functionality developed by Apple will work using a technology called WebAuthn, a public security key standard that allows logins with biometric authentication. The idea is that public and private access keys based on the WebAuthn protocol are synchronized on devices with iOSAnd the iPad e macOS through iCloud. Therefore, the feature will only be available for Apple devices.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

iOS 15 will be able to find (better) your iPhone even if it is turned off or completely erased

The Find My iPhone tool, which has now been simplified and is called ‘Find’ simply, is taking more and more tasks around it, especially after the launch of those Airtags that allow us to make any object they touch smart. Now, from Apple they have thought that facing iOS 15, it would not be bad to give the tool a spin after everything learned with those wireless beacons. If you remember, these Airtags have a very powerful close connection type and another low-frequency bluetooth that are capable of keeping the device active for much longer, thanks to a very low consumption of battery power (button cell in the case of beacons). That is why Apple is thinking that it would be a good idea to copy those tools and transfer them to the field of their smartphones. Not turned off, but with the vital signs to a minimum That is the idea that Apple has had in mind when redesigning the new ‘Search’ of iOS 15 turning it into ‘Find my network’. So, from now on, when we lose an iPhone and it runs out of battery, is turned off and even in some kind of recovery or factory restored mode, the system will be able to find it and return its location to us to go look for it, thanks to that low consumption bluetooth signal. Because of this technology, the phone will be able to find any other Apple device around (whether ours or not) and generate an alert signal within the system that reaches its owner. In this way, you will be able to set your location and report it to the user who is looking for it to receive a notification that allows you to retrieve it. It remains to be seen, however, that when a terminal drains its battery and turns off in lost mode, the possibility of finding it lasts for several days or, simply, a few hours that the iPhone will invest in spending that small remnant that, even so, will allow you to communicate with other nearby terminals via bluetooth. What’s more, Apple advises that the location tracking of an iPhone will continue to work even if it is in a factory reset process and with activation lock enabled. Which practically makes these devices locatable under practically any circumstance. Of course, if we do not want to enable that low-power mode when it turns off, we can deactivate it.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

iOS 14.6 Will Let You Stream Lossless Audio From iPhone To HomePod

The good news for HomePod owners is that it looks like that update is sort of here. If you own an iPhone and have updated it to iOS 14.6, you will be able to stream lossless audio from your iPhone to the HomePod. However, this isn’t quite the promised update we were hoping for, but that will come later.
Cell Phoneswoot.com

Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Gray Fully Unlocked (S&D)

Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Gray Fully Unlocked (S&D) Note, Apple has announced the latest iPhone operating system update, iOS 15 and that it will come (always free and automatically offered on Apple devices, regardless of your carrier, when the device is compatible) to the iPhone 8. For reference, the...
Cell Phonesthegirlsun.com

Apple releases emergency iOS update for older devices – check your iPhone now

Apple has launched an important update for older iPhone and iPad owners today. While these devices aren’t supported with the latest version of iOS – missing out on the most exciting new features, designs and apps – Apple has released an update to fix a number of worrying vulnerabilities discovered inside the software. Since iPhone users with these older models aren’t used to getting excited about the arrival of new emoji or widgets… there’s less incentive to check the Settings app for new versions of iOS, compared to those with the latest handsets who are now already on tenterhooks about the upcoming features in iOS 15 coming later this year.
Cell Phonestheapplepost.com

iOS 15: Apple adds new features to Maps driving modes for iPhone and CarPlay

During Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference this week, Apple announced iOS 15, featuring improvements to Apple Maps’ navigation experiences for iPhone and CarPlay. The new update includes a new three-dimensional view, and much improved detail on the maps, including turning lanes, interchanges, median strips, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. These updates aim to assist drivers when navigating complex cities, like our state capitals.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple to Release Beta AirPods Pro Firmware to Developers

Apple is planning to release beta AirPods Pro firmware to developers, according to a notice posted on its Beta Software Downloads page. Pre-release AirPods Pro firmware for Apple Developer Program members will be available at a future date. This will allow development of features on iOS and macOS for AirPods as well as enable new features, including Conversation Boost (beam forming) and Ambient Noise Reduction (noise suppressor).
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Apple’s iOS 13 Update Left Out Some Older iPhones

You can find the most recent information about iPhone compatibility with iOS updates here for iOS 14, which launched in September 2020, and here for iOS 15, which launch in fall 2021. Whenever Apple unveils a new update, it's so exciting. The new features are always super cool and fun...