Apple iPhone 12 mini Firmware iOS 14.6 (18F72)

The Find My iPhone tool, which has now been simplified and is called ‘Find’ simply, is taking more and more tasks around it, especially after the launch of those Airtags that allow us to make any object they touch smart. Now, from Apple they have thought that facing iOS 15, it would not be bad to give the tool a spin after everything learned with those wireless beacons. If you remember, these Airtags have a very powerful close connection type and another low-frequency bluetooth that are capable of keeping the device active for much longer, thanks to a very low consumption of battery power (button cell in the case of beacons). That is why Apple is thinking that it would be a good idea to copy those tools and transfer them to the field of their smartphones. Not turned off, but with the vital signs to a minimum That is the idea that Apple has had in mind when redesigning the new ‘Search’ of iOS 15 turning it into ‘Find my network’. So, from now on, when we lose an iPhone and it runs out of battery, is turned off and even in some kind of recovery or factory restored mode, the system will be able to find it and return its location to us to go look for it, thanks to that low consumption bluetooth signal. Because of this technology, the phone will be able to find any other Apple device around (whether ours or not) and generate an alert signal within the system that reaches its owner. In this way, you will be able to set your location and report it to the user who is looking for it to receive a notification that allows you to retrieve it. It remains to be seen, however, that when a terminal drains its battery and turns off in lost mode, the possibility of finding it lasts for several days or, simply, a few hours that the iPhone will invest in spending that small remnant that, even so, will allow you to communicate with other nearby terminals via bluetooth. What’s more, Apple advises that the location tracking of an iPhone will continue to work even if it is in a factory reset process and with activation lock enabled. Which practically makes these devices locatable under practically any circumstance. Of course, if we do not want to enable that low-power mode when it turns off, we can deactivate it.