NBA

Doc Rivers baffled by continued criticism of Ben Simmons

FOX43.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers can’t fathom criticism of Ben Simmons, especially after the three-time All-Star became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game. Simmons scored six points in Philadelphia’s 125-118 victory over Washington in Game 1 of...

NBAAsbury Park Press

Will Sixers coach Doc Rivers continue to go deep into his bench for rest of Hawks' series?

Some of Doc Rivers’ personnel decisions in Game 2 seemed a bit surprising, given the circumstances. For instance, why did Rivers put Furkan Korkmaz back into Tuesday’s playoff contest against the Atlanta Hawks late in the third quarter of a three-point contest the 76ers had to win to even the series? Korkmaz had missed all three of his first-half shots, two of which failed to hit the rim, and is not known for his defense.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Doc Rivers responds to Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid award snubs

The Philadelphia 76ers had a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in Ben Simmons and an MVP finalist in Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, neither Sixers star received their respective award. The MVP award went to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic while Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert walked away with the Defensive Player of the Year honors, giving Gobert his third such award.
NBAYardbarker

What's Doc Rivers' Solution for Ben Simmons' Free Throw Struggles?

The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers has always been that Ben Simmons' lack of shooting would hurt them in the NBA Playoffs as the postseason progresses. With Simmons now being forced to shoot as teams are challenging him by sending the point guard to the free-throw line, Simmons' weaknesses are glaring, and it's hurting the Sixers more than the team wants to admit.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Isn't Sweating Ben Simmons' DPOY 'Snub'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has had a goal of becoming the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for a couple of seasons now. This year, it seemed the 24-year-old guard was well on the path to accomplishing that goal. As one of the most versatile defenders in the league,...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Hack-a-Ben: Why Did Doc Rivers Laugh Off the Subbing Idea, Then Do it in Game 2?

One of the sidebar topics from Game 2 that’s worth discussing is Doc Rivers’ decision to take Ben Simmons off the floor to stop a fourth-quarter Hack-a-Ben routine. It’s worth a post because Doc basically mocked the media during the Washington series for asking the question, in an exchange that went like this:
NBABleacher Report

Doc Rivers Says 76ers Have Plan to Work on Ben Simmons' Shooting Struggles

Less than a day after telling reporters he didn't know if Ben Simmons was capable of playing point guard for a championship-level team, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said the franchise has a plan to develop the 24-year-old into more of a shooter. "I believe, without going into detail...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Doc Rivers Further Elaborates on the “Hack-a-Ben” Substitution Topic

We did about a thousand words Wednesday morning on the “Hack-a-Ben” situation, which popped up again in Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. Doc Rivers was asked about this following Game 4 in Washington, and basically laughed off the idea of subbing Ben Simmons and putting him back on the floor. He treated the line of questioning like a joke. But Tuesday night, he pulled Simmons off the floor around the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter to kill off the intentional fouling routine.
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

Doc Rivers criticizes the team for being defeated by the Eagles in Game 4

If you are looking for an explanation for the 76ers’ loss in Game 4 in Atlanta, you can find any number of credible theories after the game. Joel Embiid is terrible, their defense is often terrible, they don’t move the ball, etc. But when asked about this game, head coach Rivers thought of one thing.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Ben Simmons is Holding the 76ers Back

Up On Game assess the championship aspirations of the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVar Arrington explains why he believes the 76ers will make the Finals out of the East, as he thinks they can get past Brooklyn regardless of the health of James Harden. T.J. Houshmandzadeh disagrees with LaVar's prediction. However, Plaxico Burress breaks down why he believes Ben Simmons is the biggest weakness on the court for Philadelphia.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ outrageous FT stat continues to haunt Philadelphia

Another day, another rough night from the charity stripe for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old struggled once again from the free-throw line on Wednesday night as the Sixers dropped a pivotal Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks with the Hawks taking a huge 3-2 series lead. Simmons was...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Talks Impact of 'Hack-A-Ben' in Game 5 Loss

For the second straight game, the Sixers found themselves incapable of holding on to a big lead. After being up as much as 26 at one point in game 5 on Wednesday, things went down to the wire. The Atlanta Hawks managed to claw their way back and steal another win to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
NBAPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Is Ben Simmons’ Future in Philadelphia?

The Sixers season came to an abrupt end on Sunday night, losing Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor. The loss triggered off a plethora of questions for the offseason, including the future of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers tried to make some...
NBAboxden.com

Ben Simmons is so trash!

If i'm philly im trading Ben this off season, idk for what or who but Ben aint worth whats hes putting out game to game. Idc how good his defense is. Lonzo Ball would be an upgrade and still give u the defense. Who taking Ben Simmons. 1 day ago.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ insane free throw woes get brutally honest remark from Doc Rivers

Ben Simmons had more misses from the free throw line than his points in Game 5 on Wednesday. Read that again. If you’re a Philadelphia 76ers fan, don’t. Simmons’ shooting woes continue to haunt the Sixers as they had a monumental meltdown against the Atlanta Hawks, blowing a 26-point lead to lose the game. Simmons had another terrible time at the charity stripe, shooting only 4-of-10. He only finished with eight points on an eye-popping four field goal attempts.
NBAboxden.com

What is the right spot for Ben Simmons?

I really have no clue where I even see him fit. In the gym all summer making 1,000 shots a day from all areas on the court! He's fed into this bullsh*t that he doesn't have to shoot to make an impact on the game. Doc Rivers has enabled him by feeding him the same lies that they don't need him to score to have an impact on the game and they absolutely need him to score. How is it that Zion is able to score 27 points without shooting, Giannis with a broken shot can give you 30 and Ben is 6'10, 240, super-fast, can handle the ball like a guard, is a matchup nightmare in the post, can get downhill, even has a fadeaway jumper, sweeping hook shots from either hand and the n*ggas can even get you 20 points a game? fu*k him. He's a mental midget and I wouldn't want him on my team until he commits to shooting jumpshots or I have to have 2 scorers that can get me 50 points to tolerate his lack of shooting/scoring.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Doc Rivers Does Not Agree With Ben Simmons’ Comments on Aggression

Ben Simmons took one second-half shot in the Sixers’ Game 4 loss to Atlanta. He certainly was not the reason for the defeat, but admitted after the game that he could have been more assertive, saying this:. “Yeah, I definitely should have been more aggressive and attacked more. I think...
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

NBA Playoffs 2021: Sixers’ Doc Rivers still ‘bullish’ on Ben Simmons despite offensive ineptitude

The Sixers just finished another disappointing season and are left with several questions heading into the offseason. One of the questions surrounds guard Ben Simmons. Simmons, who averaged 11.9 points and attempted 7.9 shots a game in the playoffs this year, looked passive and hesitant to take the ball, especially in Sunday’s 103-96 Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks that led to the team’s elimination.