Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

Following a revelation last winter that I'd been drinking crappy coffee (which was leading to an irritable gut), I asked for good, locally-roasted coffee as my Christmas gift. Perhaps one of the cleverest Christmas wish list items I've ever requested, I entered 2021 stocked up with 6 months' worth of high-quality coffee, and -- seven months later -- I can honestly say I've been drinking better coffee more consistently than I ever have before. Not only is the quality and taste of the coffee better -- leading to a notable absence of stomach issues -- but I know that the coffee purchased has also supported local small, independent businesses. I feel good about my coffee choices in more ways than one.