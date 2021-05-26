Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

By Ashli Overlund
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most parades, if not all were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a hard blow to parade lovers everywhere. It's one of my favorite things about summertime in our area. This year, however, parades are coming back in full force! Get your lawn chair, sunblock and coolers ready, friends. If you're wondering when you can catch a local parade, you're in luck. We've put together your complete guide to local parades happening in central Minnesota this summer. Check out our list below & happy parading!

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Princeton, MN
City
Richmond, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Granite City#Central Mn#The Sauk Rapids Parade#July Parade#Parade Lovers#Minnesota Street#Rapids River Days#Summertime#June#Lawn#Friends#Email Ashli Mix949 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Albertville, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

5 Things To Know Ahead Of Albertville’s Parade This Weekend

Parade season is here! Grab your trusty parade watching chair, a cooler and get ready for some fun. This weekend, the spotlight is on Albertville. As part of Albertville Friendly City Days they're hosting their Grand Day Parade on Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. It's one of central Minnesota's best parades of the summer, too. If you're planning on attending the event, here's everything you need to know before you go!
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Details Announced for Lemonade Concert and Art Fair

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is announcing more details on the return of the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair as part of Granite City Days. Forty-three new vendors will be part of the 140 spread throughout the campus. The school says with the opening ceremonies moving to the football stadium, the area between Stewart Hall and the Atwood Memorial Center will feature a Farmer's Market and other artisan vendors.
New Ulm, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Historic Schell’s Brewery Set To Open New Taproom Friday

The August Schell Brewing Company recently announced the completion of its visitor's center addition and the opening of its brand new taproom. The Schell Brewing Company, located in New Ulm along the Cottonwood River, is the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota. “We wanted to make sure that while we take...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Drive By Art Show, Caramel Roll Ride and More

ST. CLOUD — Don't have weekend plans just yet, check out this weeked edition of The Weekender to get a few ideas. Lace up your shoes for the Homegrown 5K, enjoy a theater production of Into the Woods at Saint John's Prep, hit the Lake Wobegon Trail with the Caramel Roll Ride, enjoy some works of art with the Drive-by Art Show and enjoy some music and flowers in Musinger Clemens Gardens. Read more in The Weekender!
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Metro Cities Remind Residents of Lawn Watering Rules

UNDATED -- This early June heatwave has Sauk Rapids city officials reminding its residents of the lawn watering policy. Use of water from the city water supply for lawn sprinkling or irrigation must be limited to odd-numbered days for property addresses ending with an odd number and even-numbered days for property addresses ending with an even number.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud’s Southway Bowl Getting New Owners

ST. CLOUD -- A new ownership group is taking over the Southway Bowl in St. Cloud. Managing Partner Jason Hanson says his ownership group has over 20 years of experience in the bowling center business and they're excited to bring Southway Bowl back to life. The 24-lane bowling center and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
MIX 94.9

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix

Following a revelation last winter that I'd been drinking crappy coffee (which was leading to an irritable gut), I asked for good, locally-roasted coffee as my Christmas gift. Perhaps one of the cleverest Christmas wish list items I've ever requested, I entered 2021 stocked up with 6 months' worth of high-quality coffee, and -- seven months later -- I can honestly say I've been drinking better coffee more consistently than I ever have before. Not only is the quality and taste of the coffee better -- leading to a notable absence of stomach issues -- but I know that the coffee purchased has also supported local small, independent businesses. I feel good about my coffee choices in more ways than one.
Sauk Rapids, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

The Padlock Fence in Sauk Rapids Has Been Removed and Replaced

It has been over a year since I paid a visit to Southside Park/Lions Park in Sauk Rapids. Construction started there in June of 2020 to add a new event center, splash pad, outdoor live music area, and more. Walking along the path on the river there is one of my favorite places to bring my dog, and I'm glad this project is close to wrapping up. The whole place got a facelift and it looks really good.
Foley, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Foley Pool Opens for the Season on Saturday

FOLEY -- The Foley municipal pool will open for the season on Saturday. City staff says they had to delay the opening from Wednesday until Saturday due to some maintenance work that took longer than planned. They say they have enough lifeguards to staff the pool this summer. The pool...
Sartell, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

This Has To Be The Most Dangerous Road In Sartell

Sartell is a booming city with a ton of new businesses and houses being built every day. One of the side effects of such rapid growth, though, are the previously seldom-used backroads becoming highly-traveled main pathways for the expanding population. 19th Avenue in Sartell between 6th Street and Veterans Drive...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Win Prizes For Eating At Local MN Ice Cream Shops This Summer

Explore Minnesota is encouraging people to check out local ice cream shops this summer through The Minnesota Scoop program. (Wait, did someone say ice cream? I'm in.) Get your Scoop punch card when you visit one of Minnesota's 43 local ice cream shops on the map. Once you get your card punched at six locations you're eligible to win prizes!
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

19 Best Places To Cool Off In Central Minnesota

We're heading into one of the hottest weekends of the summer and you're definitely going to be looking for ways to cool off. You're in luck. We've got a list of local splash pads, wading pools and beaches that'll get the job done. All you need to do is make sure to bring the sunblock, a towel and your bathing suit. Check out our list of places to cool off below! (These places are in random order and not ranked from best to worst)