Reminiscence of the ancestor from 1998: In the very first iMac, the tube monitor (!) Was in a plastic housing, which Apple offered in a number of bold colors. The iMac from 2021, which costs at least 1450 euros, has now become colorful again: It is no longer only available in silver, as it was before, but also in blue, green and rose; higher equipment variants (from 1670 euros) are also available in yellow, orange and purple. The chosen tone colors the back with a large apple logo, while the base, the included accessories and the chin on the front come in a pastel color variant.