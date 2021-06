LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart showcases that the crypto swings lower at the range-line of $150. There have yet been some volatile price movements around the lower range trading zone that the market has over time been keeping. As a result, all the SMA indicators as well feature not much difference in their stances on the chart. The 50-day SMA is situated above the 14-day SMA with a small space between as the bearish trend-line drew across them from the top to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators’ lines are slightly opened pointing toward the southbound between ranges of 40 and 20. That signifies a downward force is somewhat ongoing.