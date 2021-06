AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in the hospital after suffering wounds from a stabbing incident in Aiken County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m. They located a black man who had stab wounds and EMS transported him to a local hospital to be treated. We do not know the full extent of these injuries at this time.