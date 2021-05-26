Dawn Allen named Difference Maker for Corbin School District

CORBIN -- Dawn Allen was named this month's Difference Maker for the Corbin Independent Schools District.

The Corbin Board of Education celebrated Allen during their special called meeting on Thursday.

"You are this month's Difference Maker but having known you since you were very young, I would say you've been a 'difference maker' for a long time," Board Chair Kim Croley said during Thursday's meeting. "What you have done for your students through the years, it really can't even be described and I know a lot of them."

Allen is a special education teacher at Corbin Elementary School with 27 years of experience under her belt.

"I strive to ensure each student has the best possible school experience by building relationships with the parents of my students," Allen said in a statement. "Due to the nature of my position, I typically meet and have lengthy discussions with the parents of my students. One of the first things I tell them is, 'I treat each student like I treat my own kids. I will push them hard, celebrate even the smallest of accomplishments, hold them accountable and love them fiercely.' I believe that when students have someone in their corner believing in them and cheering them on, they begin to believe in themselves and become self-motivated."

Allen will also be taking on a new role as a reading teacher in the upcoming school year.

"I'm actually really excited that you're making this change for the coming year," Croley said. "I think a little change and invigoration is good for all of us and I know what an amazing reading teacher you are, so I'm really thrilled about that."

"I'm excited for the change, as well," Allen said. "I love reading, I love teaching reading and even more important, I'm hoping my kids love to read."