There have been many rumours of the last month that Nvidia has been preparing the launch of a number of new graphics card designs. In terms of the information, however, it’s been a little all over the place as we’ve seen not only sources claiming that ‘Super’ models are on the way, but also that they are considering revising existing and, perhaps surprisingly, older GPU platforms. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, a highly reliable leak source has cited three specific graphics cards that Nvidia will seemingly be announcing at CES 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO