Louisiana is lagging behind in terms of the percentage of our population that in "fully vaccinated." If you're wondering why that last part is in quotes, it's because lots of folks have started the process of protecting themselves (and others) by receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines - but only those who have gotten the full course of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and waited 2 weeks after the last dose are fully inoculated and protected.