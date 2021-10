Motorola’s latest Moto G series smartphone is a budget model with a big screen and a big battery that the company says provides up to 2 days of battery life. The Moto G Pure with a 6.5 inch HD+ display and a 4,000 mAh battery goes on sale through retailers this week for $160, and it’s headed to Verizon October 14th. Other carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile will also begin offering the phone sometime in the next few months.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO