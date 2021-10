OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone next week. The company has officially teased the device pointing to speed as being a key focus of the upgrade. OnePlus has had its image take a bit of a battering in recent times. Once lauded by Android enthusiasts for its ‘flagship killer’ smartphones with high-end features at cheap prices and powered by a slick near stock Android experience, its halo has slipped. Its flagship models are no cheaper than the competition, it has been absorbed into the structure of sister company Oppo, and its OxygenOS is now also integrated into Oppo’s ColorOS.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO