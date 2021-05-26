Marilyn Manson wanted for arrest in New Hampshire for allegedly spitting on a videographer

A warrant is out for Marilyn Manson's arrest in New Hampshire, New York Times reports. In an email on Tuesday night (5/25), Guliford Police Department Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said that Manson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, for allegedly spitting on a videographer during an August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The warrant was issued in October of 2019.