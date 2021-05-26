The Erasure Problem With Viral TikTok Recipes

An otherwise healthy 20-year-old had a heart attack doing the "dry scoop challenge" that has become popular on TikTok. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/03/briatney-portillo-has-heart-attack-after-trying-dangerous-tiktok-trend-14709710/ "A new TikTok craze caused a fit and healthy 20-year-old woman to suffer a heart attack. The ‘dry scoop challenge’ is sweeping across the social media platform – but it could be incredibly dangerous if Briatney Portillo’s story is anything to go by." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.